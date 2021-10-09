Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Clarke admits VAR decision was key as Scotland beat Israel in thriller

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 9:09 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 3:08 am
Steve Clarke (left) was delighted with Scotland's last-gasp win (Jane Barlow/PA)
Steve Clarke (left) was delighted with Scotland’s last-gasp win (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steve Clarke admits he prayed that referee Szymon Marciniak would use VAR to give Lyndon Dykes the goal that helped Scotland to a dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying win over Israel.

Eran Zahavi put the visitors ahead at a sold-out Hampden Park with a curling free-kick in the fifth minute before midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive.

Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later and Dykes had a penalty saved by keeper Ofir Marciano just before the interval, but then had the ball in the net again, only for it to be initially ruled out for a high foot as Ofri Arad challenged.

Polish official Marciniak eventually ran over to his pitch side monitor and awarded the goal, to the delight of Clarke and the Tartan Army, before Scott McTominay bundled in a McGinn corner six minutes into stoppage time for three crucial points which keep the Scots in second place in Group F and on their way to a play-off spot.

Clarke said: “Initially, from the technical area, I am looking at it and thinking it was a foul because the referee chalked it off.

“I turned to my bench and they are telling me straight away that there is no contact, so I’m praying that the referee goes to look at it on the monitor because I had a feeling when he went to the monitor that we would get the goal.

“My games in charge against Israel have always been quite tight affairs. But the fact that we conceded an early goal, a soft goal, giving a free-kick away at the edge of the box because Zahavi can do what he does as he is top quality.

“That changes the dynamic of the whole game so it was difficult for us to get back into it.

Lyndon Dykes' goal was initially disallowed being overturned by VAR
Lyndon Dykes’ goal was initially disallowed being overturned by VAR (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Eventually we made some passes and eventually we got John McGinn free at the edge of the box and made it 1-1. Then we shot ourselves in the foot again and that is two big blows to take.

“We managed to put ourselves into some kind of contention going into the break and then we get the penalty and Dykes misses.

“I told them at half-time if you do want to lose the game you are doing it in the perfect fashion.

“The talk at half-time was really about having to play our own way, with more tempo, more ambition, control the game better and we did that from the start of the second half more or less until the 96th minute and we got our reward.”

The Scots are on 14 points behind runaway leaders Denmark ahead of a trip to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, where three points will be expected.

Clarke was keen to keep a lid on the Israel celebrations, saying: “I’ve said it to the players, it is only three points tonight.

“It was a great night, exciting, we are all happy that we are still in control of the play-off position. But now we have to go to the Faroes and make sure that we cement this result with another win, so that’s our goal.”

Scott McTominay (left) was the match-winner for Scotland
Scott McTominay (left) was the match-winner for Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Disappointed Israel boss Willi Ruttensteiner said: “In the first half we were excellent but we lost the intensity, they held it.

“The pressure came more and more in the second half and from a corner kick we lost the game.

“Scotland, with the players they have and the leagues they play in, helped the intensity, this we couldn’t do. The dressing room is disappointed.”

