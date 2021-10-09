Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Evans through to third round in Indian Wells with win over Kei Nishikori

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 10:23 pm
Dan Evans battled to victory over Kei Nishikori (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Dan Evans defeated Kei Nishikori for the first time in eight years to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The British number one fought back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 and stands on the verge of breaking into the top 20 for the first time at the age of 31.

This was only Evans’ second victory in the main draw at Indian Wells and his reward is a clash with 11th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video, Evans said: “There weren’t many errors out there. Trying to put my game on Kei was tough. It was difficult but I’m happy to come through.”

Nishikori had won three of their four previous meetings, with Evans’ only success coming in his breakthrough grand slam run at the US Open in 2013.

The Japanese player is currently ranked 53 but is continuing to work his way back up after serious injury problems having been as high as four in 2015.

He may no longer produce the consistent brilliance he did back then but Nishikori remains a sweet ball-striker and smooth mover, and he got the better of three breaks of serve to take the opening set.

Kei Nishikori stretches for a backhand
But Evans, who reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the second time in New York last month, got his reward for chipping away at the Nishikori serve in the second set with a break in the sixth game.

Both men received treatment for blisters during the match, and Nishikori appeared to be in the ascendancy at the start of the decider but Evans withstood the pressure and took full advantage when his opponent dropped his level.

A break of serve for 4-3 gave him the lead and Evans saved two break points to clinch victory after two hours and 47 minutes.

