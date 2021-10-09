Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Alex Ferguson finally honoured for international endeavours with Scotland

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 10:41 pm
Sir Alex Ferguson was recognised for his Scotland appearances (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson was recognised for his Scotland appearances (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson was one of four Scotland players recognised for their international endeavours at Hampden Park on Saturday.

During the 1960s, players who played for Scotland were only awarded international caps for matches against the Home Nations but the former Aberdeen and Manchester United boss, who took Scotland to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, was among a number of international players identified who never played in such a fixture.

David Holt, along with the families of Alan Anderson and the late Harry Hood, were also recognised with a cap at Scotland’s 3-2 World Cup qualifying win over Israel with Ferguson, a former striker for Rangers, Falkirk and Dunfermline among other sides, appearing at half-time to receive the acclaim of the Tartan Army.

In 1967, Anderson, Hood and Ferguson played in matches against Israel, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Auckland Provincial, Vancouver All Stars and New Zealand Under-23s in a close-season tour but at the time not all those matches were recognised as full internationals.

On further investigation, the matches against Australia and Canada have now been deemed to be full international matches.

On the six-week tour, Ferguson played once against Israel and three times against Australia, scoring on three occasions.

Holt played for Scotland in matches against Austria, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Spain and West Germany between 1963 and 1964.

