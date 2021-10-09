Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Smith stops Anthony Fowler in super-welterweight bout

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 12:35 am
Liam Smith produced an eight-round stoppage (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liam Smith stopped Merseyside rival Anthony Fowler with an eighth-round knockout to win their WBA international super-welterweight title showdown in Liverpool.

Former WBO world champion Smith had been cut under his left eye in the opening round, but after being on the back foot again in the third, the 33-year-old regained composure to find his own range.

Fowler was himself cut in the fourth and then another big hand from Smith sent him down in the next.

Although bravely trying to force his way back into the contest, another sweeping left from Smith sent Fowler down to the canvas again in the eighth round.

Although Fowler got back up to his feet, the referee waved the contest off, as Smith jumped on the ropes to celebrate a memorable victory in front of a home crowd.

Earlier on the undercard, Shannon Courtenay surrendered her WBA bantamweight title to Jamie Mitchell by majority decision – 97-93, 96-94, 95-95.

Bermondsey fighter Ted Cheeseman lost his British super-welterweight title to Troy Williamson after being stopped in the 10th round.

