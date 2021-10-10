John McGinn knows better than to take Faroe Islands contest lightly

John McGinn warned against complacency in the Faroe Islands as Scotland get ready for another crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Scots’ dramatic and late 3-2 Group F win over Israel at a sold-out Hampden Park on Saturday has kept them on course for second place and a play-off spot.

The Aston Villa midfielder scored a terrific 11th international goal as Steve Clarke’s side twice came from behind before Manchester United’s Scott McTominay bundled in an added-time winner to spark wild scenes of celebration.

After seven fixtures, Steve Clarke’s side are on 14 points, seven behind runaway leaders Denmark, four ahead of both Israel and Austria and 10 ahead of the Faroes with Moldova at the bottom with one point.

Another three points will be expected in the Faroes against a side who lost 4-0 at Hampden Park earlier in the section, with the former Hibernian player twice on target.

John McGinn (left) scores Scotland’s first equaliser in the Israel match (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, while stressing that the squad is “hungry to succeed for our country” McGinn recalled the time in the Faroes when Hibs lost two goals in the opening six minutes before recovering to win 6-4 against Runavik in their Europa League qualifier.

He said: “It will be a tricky game.

“I remember going there with Hibs in the Europa League qualifier, everyone expected us to hammer them.

“Like we saw here at Hampden, it was 4-0 but it certainly didn’t feel like that in the game, we were very clinical on the night.

“So we won’t be taking them for granted, they are a very physical team and we will also have to adapt to the surface.

“The minute we think we are doing all right and think we just turn up and win is when we get done.

“At the start of the group, we wanted to finish top but to be fair to Denmark they have been by far the best team in the group.

“But we didn’t want the Austria game to go to waste and thankfully last night we made sure it didn’t.

“After Tuesday we then go on to Moldova. We don’t want Saturday’s special night to go to waste and we will try to get to that 20-point mark as soon as possible.”