Carlisle part company with head coach Chris Beech

Chris Beech has left his role as Carlisle head coach after a poor start to the season.

A 3-0 loss at Bristol Rovers on Saturday proved the final straw for the Cumbrians board, who parted company with the 47-year-old on Sunday morning.

Assistant boss Gavin Skelton and Eric Kinder, professional development phase coach at Brunton Park, will take temporary charge of a side who have lost four of their last five games in Sky Bet League Two.

“The club would like to thank Chris for his efforts over the past two years and will provide further updates in due course,” an official statement on the Carlisle website read.

Ex-Blackpool midfielder Beech was appointed in November 2019 and guided the club to a 10th-place finish last season, his first full campaign in charge.

Carlisle missed out on the play-offs by seven points but failed to build on that during the current term, winning only two of their opening 11 fixtures in the division.