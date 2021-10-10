Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Georgia Stanway reveals she received abusive messages online after red card

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 2:18 pm
Georgia Stanway was sent off in Saturday’s derby (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway has revealed she received abusive messages on social media after her dismissal in Saturday’s derby against Manchester United.

England forward Stanway was shown a straight red card by referee Rebecca Welch 10 minutes before half-time in the 2-2 draw for her challenge on United winger Leah Galton.

Stanway said on Twitter she was sorry for her dismissal and that there “was absolutely no malice intended” when she made the tackle.

“I’m glad Leah was OK and able to carry on with the game,” Stanway wrote.

“A huge thank you to my Man City team-mates for the support and effort to secure a point. And to both sets of fans for creating an unbelievable atmosphere.

“I made a mistake and hope everyone can accept my apology, but I shouldn’t have to log into social media and find myself subjected to all sorts of abusive messages – remember we are all human and mistakes happen.”

Khadija Shaw gave City a half-time lead and after Lucy Staniforth and Alessia Russo had put United in front, substitute Ellen White tapped home an equaliser.

City ended a run of three straight league defeats, but sit ninth in the Women’s Super League table after winning only one of their first five games, while United were two points behind leaders Arsenal before Sunday’s games.

