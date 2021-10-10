Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shrewsbury’s Ryan Bowman ‘feeling better’ after spending the night in hospital

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 2:46 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 2:52 pm
Shrewsbury’s Ryan Bowman, right, against Ipswich (Nigel French/PA)
Shrewsbury forward Ryan Bowman has revealed he is feeling better after spending the night in hospital due to heart palpitations during Saturday’s match at Ipswich.

The summer signing was replaced in the 35th minute of the 2-1 defeat and boss Steve Cotterill admitted afterwards the substitution was enforced.

Bowman’s heart rate was said to be “beating at 250bpm” according to his manager but the 29-year-old was able to allay some fears on Sunday.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for all the messages and support, they do mean a lot.

“I’m feeling better this morning, just waiting for further tests… a special thanks to the medical staff from Shrewsbury and Ipswich and also the staff at the Ipswich Hospital.”

When Cotterill faced the press following the defeat, he was waiting for more details but initially described the situation with Bowman as “worrying” after the attacker left Portman Road to make his way to a local hospital.

“He had heart palpitations and the doctor said his heart was beating at 250bpm or something,” the Shrewsbury boss said after the match.

Bowman joined the Sky Bet League One club in the summer from Exeter and has scored once in 11 appearances.

