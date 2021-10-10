Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morgan Knowles hopes St Helens ‘villains’ get credit for Grand Final hat-trick

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 10:03 pm
Morgan Knowles has been a key player for St Helens (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Morgan Knowles has been a key player for St Helens (Zac Goodwin/PA)

St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles is hoping his team’s third consecutive Grand Final win will finally earn them the recognition they deserve after claiming they were disrespected and portrayed as “villains” in the build-up to Saturday’s showpiece.

A 12-10 victory over first-time finalists Catalans Dragons enabled them to complete the league and cup double for the second time and match Leeds’ achievement of three successive Grand Final victories.

It also confirmed St Helens as the most successful club of the summer era, with a ninth Super League title going back to their inaugural success in 1996, when the prize was decided under the old first-past-the-post method.

Knowles believes his club’s previous success went largely unrecognised in the build-up to Saturday’s Old Trafford showpiece and says being painted as the bad guys added extra incentive.

“There was definitely motivation for us because we were portrayed as the villains,” he said.

“Unless you were a Saints fan, everyone wanted to see Catalans win and probably rightly so because they were the underdog and it would be great to see another team win it and especially a French team.

“What Catalans have done is amazing and the expansion is really positive for the game and I’m definitely happy about that.

Catalans Dragons v St Helens – Betfred Super League – Grand Final – Old Trafford
Morgan Knowles in action in the Grand Final (Martin Rickett/PA)

“They’re probably going to be in more Grand Finals, Steve Mac (McNamara) has done a great job and they’ve recruited the right kind of players.

“But, to be honest, I think we deserve more credit. We’ve been the best team for the last three or four years, although we didn’t win it in 2018.

“But the consistency we’ve had – the win percentage has been better than any other team in Super League.

“British and UK culture likes to see people fail and the underdog win and I think it’s about time now we get the credit we deserve for three wins back-to-back, the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ (Shield) along the way.

“I’m really, really proud to be a part of this team and that’s not taking away from Catalans reaching the Grand Final.

“But I think we deserve some credit as well. I’m just really proud to be a part of this group and what we’ve done over these last few years has been special.”

Saints’ hero was Fiji centre Kevin Naiqama, who marked his final appearance with a try in each half to win the Harry Sunderland Trophy as man of the match.

Naiqama, who is returning with his family to Australia, confirmed after the match that he was likely to retire and earned the highest praise from Knowles.

Catalans Dragons v St Helens – Betfred Super League – Grand Final – Old Trafford
Kevin Naiqama scores the first of his two tries in the Grand Final (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s unreal,” he said. “He’s one of the nicest blokes I know, let alone played with.

“He’s tough, he’s professional and he speaks really well when he talks to the group.

“Since he’s come in he’s won three out of three (Grand Finals) and, for him to go out winning the Harry Sunderland and scoring two tries, I couldn’t be happier for him. He’s been an absolute credit to himself, his family and the club.”

In normal circumstances, St Helens would now be turning their thoughts to the World Club Challenge.

St Helens v Sydney Roosters – World Club Challenge – Totally Wicked Stadium
St Helens played Sydney Roosters in the last World Club Challenge in 2020 and must wait to see if the annual clash will take place in 2022 (Dave Howarth/PA)

But the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to the annual clash of the Super League and NRL champions in 2021 and Saints face an anxious wait to see if a proposed duel with Penrith Panthers can go ahead in February.

The 24-year-old Knowles played against Nathan Cleary and company when the Saints academy toured Australia in 2013 and would love nothing better than a rematch.

“I played against Cleary and we ended up beating them,” he said.

“It would be good to get an opportunity to play them because we were robbed of that last year with Covid. Nothing can help that but it’s still unfair.”

