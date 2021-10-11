Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Juventus want Paul Pogba with Aaron Ramsey set to leave

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 7:17 am
Paul Pogba and Aaron Ramsey (Martin Rickett/ PA)
What the papers say

The Daily Mail says Juventus are determined to bring Paul Pogba back to Italy, with the club prepared to use Aaron Ramsey as a bargaining chip to help the Manchester United midfielder. Ramsey’s exit at the end of the season is believed to be all but certain, with Juventus desperately in need of a cash boost to pursue Pogba, and the Wales international eager for a change of scenery.

United forward Anthony Martial reportedly leads Newcastle’s wishlist of transfer targets. According to the Daily Mirror, United co-owner Joel Glazer is a huge fan of the France interntional, but could be under pressure to sell him if the Magpies flex their new financial muscles with a big bid in January.

Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Vicarage Road
Wolves winger Adama Traore is interesting Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Liverpool Echo reports the Reds have stepped up their interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore. Citing El Nacional, the paper says uncertainty over the futures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane has fuelled expectation Liverpool bosses are gearing up to make a move for the 25-year-old.

Former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick is being looked at to fill a potential sporting director role at Newcastle, according to The Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Weston McKennie: Calciomercato reports Tottenham have been linked with a move for Juventus’ American midfielder.

Wales v USA – International Friendly – Liberty Stadium
USA’s Weston McKennie could be heading to London (David Davies/PA)

Alvaro Morata: Spurs are also eyeing the Atletico Madrid forward, on loan at Juventus, as a possible replacement for Harry Kane.

