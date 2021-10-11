Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Adcock reassures other gay referees that coming out will not affect career

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 9:12 am
James Adcock has taken charge of more than 500 games (Richard Sellers/PA)
James Adcock has sought to reassure any other gay referees that coming out will not negatively affect their career.

Adcock has taken charge of more than 500 games and has felt fully supported by his colleagues since first being open about his sexuality 10 years ago.

He told the BBC’s LGBT Sport Podcast: “A lot of referees will think they can’t come out because it’s going to affect their progression within the sport.

James Adcock talks to Sol Bamba
“But you are not judged by your sexuality and, if you are confident enough in yourself, you’re going to have every support from every colleague and it’s not going to affect you.

“To come out as gay or not come out as gay, you have to choose that as a person and not as a ref. But, from the top level down, there’s not an issue.”

Adcock said he has never experienced any homophobic abuse during games and he is hoping that will not change now he has spoken out publicly.

“Just treat me the way you’d treat anyone else,” he said. “You’re there as a supporter, a player or a manager and you judge me on my performances.

“That’s what I’m judged on. I’m not refereeing because I’m gay, I’m refereeing because I’m refereeing a game of football, so just treat me as a normal human being.

“That’s where my family, my friends and my football colleagues have been so supportive, because it doesn’t matter that I am gay and involved in sport and refereeing in the Football League.”

