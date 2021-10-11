Scotland head to Faroe Islands without injured Che Adams By Press Association October 11, 2021, 11:36 am Che Adams will miss the trip to the Faroes (Claus Bech/PA) Che Adams has been ruled out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands. The Scottish Football Association confirmed the Southampton striker had withdrawn from the squad. Adams went off with a leg injury during the second half of Scotland’s 3-2 victory over Israel on Saturday. Squad update:OUT: Ché Adams.All the best, Ché. pic.twitter.com/m18KBSTA1s— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 11, 2021 Ryan Christie took his place while Steve Clarke also has Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet to call on for Tuesday’s away game. Nisbet made his Scotland debut in the 4-0 victory over the Faroes at Hampden in March, coming on midway through the second half. The 24-year-old has scored one goal in eight Scotland appearances, all but one of which have come off the bench. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kevin Nisbet ready to take on Scotland spot-kick duties if selected for Faroe Islands encounter Duncan Shearer: Hampden roared again when Scotland needed it most Steve Clarke hails attitude of Scotland squad ahead of Faroe Islands qualifier Aaron Ramsey hails Wales’ resilience and says qualification is ‘in our hands’