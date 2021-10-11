Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Nisbet hoping to start for Scotland against the Faroe Islands

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 2:54 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 3:38 pm
Scotland’s Kevin Nisbet (left) ready for the Faroes call (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin Nisbet is ready to get the call from Scotland boss Steve Clarke against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday night.

The Hibernian striker was an unused substitute at Hampden Park on Saturday as Scott McTominay bundled in added-time winner to give the Scots a crucial 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel and on course for a play-off spot

After seven fixtures Scotland have 14 points, seven behind runaway leaders Denmark and four more than Israel and Austria, with away games against the Faroe Islands and bottom side Moldova before the final match at home to the Danes.

Che Adams, who started on Saturday, has been ruled out of the trip to Torshavn with a muscle injury while Clarke will consider changes after such a gruelling game.

Nisbet, who won the first of eight caps in the 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands earlier this year,  said: “It is not nice seeing people getting injured, especially Che, we get on really well.

“I was gutted for him. But is an opportunity for me to go and play. If that is from the start or later in the game I will be ready if called upon.

“The gaffer has put together a great group and if one goes out, one comes in and does the same job.

“He is always on to us, those on the bench, to watch set-plays and stuff just so it is an easy transition to come on and slot in.

“I am always ready when called upon but even watching it on the side, I was absolutely buzzing for the boys. It is a massive three points in World Cup qualification.

“Obviously it is not over yet, we still have three tough games to come, but it is in our hands now and it is basically ours to lose.

“It is a tricky game against the Faroes on Tuesday, I don’t think many teams go there and make it easy for themselves.

“We need to go there with the same mind-set as against Israel and hopefully take the three points.”

