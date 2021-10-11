Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Penalty awards in the Premier League back to a typical level so far this season

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 5:32 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 7:29 pm
Penalty awards are down significantly in the Premier League compared to last season (Gareth Copley/PA)
Penalty awards are back to a typical level this season in an indication the Premier League is getting to grips with VAR.

After 70 games of the current campaign there have been 17 spot-kicks awarded, compared to a record 36 at the same stage last season.

VAR was not the sole reason for that spike, and had also been in operation for the previous season, with a new wording of the handball law responsible for a lot of the incidents reviewed and penalties awarded – a subsequent change of emphasis helped to lower the rate from one every two games early on to one in three across the entire season.

Premier League penalties in first 70 games of the season
Penalties have reverted to normal after an early spike last season (PA graphic)

But this term’s average of 0.24 penalties per game – essentially one every four matches – is exactly in line with the average in the Premier League going all the way back to the turn of the 21st century.

The trend began from the opening weekend of the season, with only two penalties awarded, Danny Ings scoring for Aston Villa while Michail Antonio’s effort for West Ham was saved for Tomas Soucek to follow up and score.

Last season, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy each matched that tally on their own when they scored twice each from the spot on opening day, with Jorginho also on target for Chelsea.

Everton lead the way with three penalties awarded this season, with two successfully converted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and one by Andros Townsend.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores a penalty for Everton against Leeds
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Everton have had opportunities from the spot (Richard Sellers/PA)

Southampton and Crystal Palace join Villa and the Hammers with two apiece while nine clubs have yet to be given a spot-kick, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea of the traditional ‘big six’ as well as the previously fortunate Foxes. Of the teams currently in the relegation zone, meanwhile, only Norwich have had a penalty so far.

Seventeen penalties at this precise stage of the season is slightly below the average of previous seasons, 18.91, with the lowest total since 2000 being 10 in the early stages of the 2005-06 season.

Last season’s 36 was well clear of the previous high water mark, 29 in 2003-04. There were 89 in the remaining 310 games, matching 2006-07 and surpassed only by 91 in that section of the 2009-10 season, to comfortably establish a record for a full season of 125.

