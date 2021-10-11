Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland’s Amy Hunter celebrates record-breaking century on 16th birthday

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 5:53 pm
Amy Hunter is the youngest ever player to score a century in a one-day international (Cricket Ireland Handout/PA)
Ireland Women’s Amy Hunter described becoming the youngest ever batter to score an international century as ‘more than she ever imagined’ after achieving the feat on her 16th birthday.

Hunter struck an unbeaten 121 against Zimbabwe in Harare to become the youngest player, male or female, to score a one-day international century.

The teenager, who balances her school work with being an international cricketer, only made her Ireland debut in May and has now written her name into the record books.

Asked if she could think of a better birthday present, Hunter told the PA news agency: “No, you really can’t. It was more than I ever imagined to be honest.”

Hunter’s 121 helped Ireland power to 312 for three from their 50 overs.

Her runs came off 127 deliveries and included eight fours as Ireland won the match by 85 runs to complete a 3-1 series win.

Hunter, who was named player of the match, said: “I didn’t feel nervous. As I got in I felt more and more comfortable and then obviously I was a bit nervous bringing up the 50, it was such a big milestone just to get there and then to be honest I didn’t even think about the hundred.

“Once it came along…I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know if I should take my helmet off or not.”

Amy Hunter celebrates her maiden century with her captain Laura Delany
Hunter pipped Mithali Raj to become the youngest ever ODI centurion – the now India captain was 16 years and 205 days old when she scored 114 not out against Ireland.

“It’s unbelievable to be honest,” Hunter said of her feat.

“At the moment I can’t quite get my head around it. Initially I thought it was just in Ireland and then when they said it was overall, it’s just unbelievable.

“I never dreamt of anything like this.”

The youngest male batter to make an international century is Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, who scored 102 against Sri Lanka aged 16 years and 217 days in 1996.

Hunter made her one-day international debut against Zimbabwe in the first game of the series on October 5 and before Monday had amassed only seven runs from three innings.

“To be honest I think I should have done a bit better in the caps I’ve had,” she said. “I’ve struggled a bit up until now, but obviously it’s amazing to have this as my first milestone, it’s kind of hard to top this to be honest.

Hunter’s feat earned her recognition from the likes of England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who said: “That’s a hell of an achievement Congratulations to her.

“A 16-year-old playing international cricket is something which is an incredible achievement. To then perform at that level is almost unheard of.

“Amazing contribution from her. As a 16-year-old, I think I played my first second-team game and felt completely out of my depth. It shows how big an achievement that is.”

