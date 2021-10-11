Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From a derby draw to NWSL solidarity – 5 things from the WSL weekend

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 6:59 pm
Ellen White scored for City (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)
Players stood in solidarity with counterparts in the United States, Ellen White responded to being dropped, and Arsenal continued their perfect start.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from this weekend’s action in the Women’s Super League.

All-White in the end

Seeking to snap a three-game losing streak, Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor made the brave call of dropping England striker Ellen White to the bench for Saturday’s derby against Manchester United. Things looked bleak for City after Georgia Stanway’s first-half dismissal was followed by United going 2-1 ahead with just 15 minutes to go. But, 24 hours after being shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or, substitute White gave Taylor a timely reminder of her talents with an equaliser to earn City a first point since the opening day.

Awesome Arsenal

Under the guidance of new boss Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal continue to set the pace following an emphatic 3-0 win over Everton. A stunning volley from Katie McCabe followed by a goal from defender Lotte Wubben-Moy put the table-topping Gunners in control at the break, before Frida Maanum’s 25-yard strike capped a perfect afternoon. Swede Eidevall is yet to suffer a setback in the league since replacing Joe Montemurro in the summer, with his side three points ahead of champions Chelsea and Tottenham following five wins from as many games.

Show of support for NWSL players

WSL teams showed solidarity across the weekend, with players linking arms or clapping ahead of each of the six fixtures. The acts of unity came after the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League was rocked by sexual misconduct allegations made against coach Paul Riley, who denies the accusations. NWSL players had performed similar acts at their games on Thursday – the first set of fixtures since a report containing the allegations was published.

Spurs stall

Arsenal were afforded early breathing space at the summit after the 100 per cent record of north London rivals Tottenham was halted at Brighton. Hope Powell’s Seagulls swooped in to secure all three points on the back of two successive losses courtesy of strikes from Lee Geum-min and Victoria Williams. Spurs’ forgettable trip to Sussex was compounded by striker Rachel Williams seeing red for two bookable offences.

Birmingham up and running under Booth

At the bottom end of the table, there was welcome relief for Birmingham. The Blues, who escaped relegation by just two points last term, finally picked up their first point of the new campaign by battling back to hold West Ham. A difficult start under new manager Scott Booth looked set to continue when Claudia Walker put the Hammers on course for a third successive WSL win. But Birmingham captain Louise Quinn led by example to salvage a 1-1 draw and finally give her team something to build on.

