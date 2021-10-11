Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Staveley and Ghodoussi meet Newcastle squad as Steve Bruce waits to learn fate

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 9:29 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 9:42 pm
Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (Scott Heppell/AP)
Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (Scott Heppell/AP)

Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi met the Newcastle squad on Monday as head coach Steve Bruce waited to learn his fate.

Staveley, the figurehead of the Saudi-backed consortium which completed its takeover at St James’ Park last Thursday, and her husband were pictured on the club’s website watching training at Darsley Park after introducing themselves to the players.

There was no sign in the official photographs of Bruce, whose departure has been predicted ever since it became apparent that Mike Ashley, who had remained a staunch supporter of the man he asked to replace Rafael Benitez in July 2019, had finally managed to offload the Magpies.

Newcastle sit 19th in the Premier League table after winning none of their opening seven games, and Bruce has himself acknowledged that the new owners could want to bring in their own man.

They face Tottenham at home on Sunday, when a party atmosphere is expected after more than 14 fractious years of Ashley’s reign.

It seems highly unlikely that Bruce, who was last week urged by 94.3 per cent of respondents to a Newcastle United Supporters Trust poll to resign, will still be at the helm.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is waiting to learn his fate (Nick Potts/PA)

He would be entitled to a sizeable pay-off and, given the abuse he has endured from some sections of the club’s support in recent months, an exit could come as a relief.

Staveley insisted on Thursday evening that no decision had been taken on the head coach’s future, but she and her team arrived ready to conduct a swift review and the PA news agency understands a list of potential replacements has been drawn up.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard are among those to have been linked with a potential vacancy on Tyneside, with the Magpies’ vastly increased pending power a new weapon in the armoury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]