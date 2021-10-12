Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Preston owner Trevor Hemmings dies aged 86

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 1:28 am
Trevor Hemmings has died aged 86 (David Davies/PA)
Trevor Hemmings has died aged 86 (David Davies/PA)

Trevor Hemmings, who owned Sky Bet Championship club Preston, has died aged 86.

Hemmings, also one of National Hunt racing’s greatest supporters and the owner of three Grand National winners, rescued Preston in 2010 when he bought a controlling stake in the Lancashire club.

Preston said in a statement: “Preston North End Football Club can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening 11th October 2021.

“A further statement will be made in the coming days but in the meantime his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

The English Football League expressed their condolences in a statement on Twitter.

The EFL said: “We are saddened by the news of Trevor Hemmings’ passing and send our sincere condolences to all at Preston North End this evening. Rest in peace, Trevor.”

Hemmings, a director at Preston in the 1970s, acquired 51 per cent of the club’s shares in 2010 through his Deepdale PNE company, soon after the Lilywhites had been served with a winding up petition by HM Revenue and Customs.

Hemmings, born in Woolwich, London, and later raised in Leyland near Preston, was renowned for his big-race victories in his famous yellow, green and white colours, first winning the National in 2005 with the Willie Mullins-trained Hedgehunter.

Donald McCain’s Ballabriggs added a second Aintree triumph in 2011 and Many Clouds ran out victorious in 2015.

Hemmings was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 2011 for his work as vice-president of the Princess Royal Trust for Carers.

Hemmings is survived by his wife, Eve, and their four children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal