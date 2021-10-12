Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Clarke hails attitude of Scotland squad ahead of Faroe Islands qualifier

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 4:33 am
Scotland boss Steve Clarke praised the attitude of his squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke praised the attitude of all his Scotland squad in their bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The national team boss is preparing for the Group F qualifier away to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday where an expected win will go a long way to securing a play-off spot.

After seven fixtures, Scotland have 14 points, seven behind runaway leaders Denmark and four more than Israel and Austria, with away games against the Faroe Islands and then bottom side Moldova to come before the final match at home to the Danes.

Clarke was keen to stress how much his whole group are contributing to the cause.

He said: “The most important part of the squad are the ones who don’t start, who don’t play.

“They are the ones who are getting the bib in training and asked: ‘Can you be Austria? Can you do this for us tactically in the training session? Can you be like Israel? Can you be like the Faroes?

“These are the players we rely on for the squad spirit. It is easy to be a great member of the squad when the head coach is picking you every match.

“The other ones are the ones who keep the squad together, who keep the spirit up.

“A lot of people get the big, big headlines, the ones who people might deem to be star names.

“To me they’re all star names. Andy (Robertson) gets it, he’s the captain. John McGinn gets it because he scores lots of goals.

“Dykesy (Lyndon Dykes) gets it for different reasons – scoring goals and missing penalties.

“Within the squad you have people like Kenny McLean. Kenny is keeping Billy Gilmour out of the Norwich side at the moment and Kenny is not getting any minutes under me. So for him to come in and be as positive as he is, is a great thing.

“Kieran Tierney doesn’t get too much big publicity off the media, but Kieran is playing out of position. He is doing a job for the team. He is fitting in well.

“Him and Andy have worked up a really good understanding on that left-hand side.

“All these things come together and that grows your squad, your group of players. It’s really important.”

