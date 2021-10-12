Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Eden Hazard on brink of Chelsea return?

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 7:21 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 10:17 am
Eden Hazard has struggled at Real Madrid (Peter Powell/PA)
Eden Hazard has struggled at Real Madrid (Peter Powell/PA)

What the papers say

Eden Hazard has been tipped for a possible return to Chelsea amid the winger’s struggles at Real Madrid. The Daily Mirror, citing Spanish outlet El Nacional, says the 30-year-old could be on his way back to Stamford Bridge with Blues bosses reportedly holding early informal talks with Madrid executives. Hazard’s experience at the Bernabeu has been plagued by injuries, with the Belgium international missing more games than he has played.

The Sun, via Fichajes, reports Newcastle have set their sights on Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, with the club’s new bosses eyeing a potential January move. The 30-year-old has eight months left on his contract and is believed to be eager for a change of scenery and more regular first-team action.

Borussia Dortmund Training and Press Conference – Wembley Stadium
Ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has been linked with Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

Staying with Newcastle, The Telegraph says former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Magpies manager Steve Bruce. Ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is also believed to be on the shortlist for the role.

Feyenoord are gearing up for another attempt to land Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old had been due to go on loan to the Dutch side in the summer, but that move was scuppered by a pre-season injury.

Manchester United v West Ham United – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard impressed on loan at West Ham last season (Martin Rickett/PA)

The paper also says Manchester United will consider selling midfielder Jesse Lingard in January if he does not sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Manchester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Juventus are said to be interested in Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (Adam Davy/PA)

Ousmane Dembele: Mundo Deportivo reports Liverpool are monitoring the Barcelona winger, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bernardo Silva: Juventus are preparing a loan offer for the Manchester City midfielder, reports Calciomercato.

