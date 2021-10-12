Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Port Vale ban supporter for life over racist message sent to Orient goalkeeper

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 9:50 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 10:26 am
Port Vale have handed an indefinite and immediate ban to a fan who sent a racist message to Leyton Orient’s Laurence Vigouroux (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Port Vale have handed an indefinite and immediate ban to a fan who sent a racist message to Leyton Orient’s Laurence Vigouroux (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Port Vale have issued a lifetime ban to a supporter for sending a racially abusive message to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

The abuse came to the attention of Vale following their 3-2 win over Orient on October 2.

Once the Staffordshire club were made aware of the message, they released a statement to reiterate their zero tolerance stance against racial abuse and apologised to the player while launching a full investigation.

The person who sent the message has since been interviewed by the police and the matter is now being dealt with by the criminal justice system, Vale revealed on Tuesday.

The ban takes effect immediately, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

A statement on port-vale.co.uk read: “Both clubs would like to reiterate our zero tolerance stance to abuse of any kind and thank fans who condemned the individual responsible for the message and offered support to the player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]