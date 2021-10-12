Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Feasibility group formed to look at possibility of Lions women’s team

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 10:51 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 11:44 am
British and Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley (Steve Haag/PA)
British and Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley (Steve Haag/PA)

The formation of a British and Irish Lions women’s team has potentially moved a step closer with the announcement of a 13-strong feasibility group.

Chaired by former Lions star and current Lions board member Ieuan Evans, the group includes experienced administrators from across professional rugby and business executives.

Joining Evans will be the likes of Sky’s corporate affairs director Joanna Manning-Cooper, the Rugby Football Union’s chief operating and financial officer Sue Day, Scottish Rugby’s head of girls and women’s strategy Gemma Fay, World Rugby’s women’s high performance manager Nicky Ponsford and Ireland international Niamh Briggs.

The steering team will initiate a feasibility study to be oversees by a specialist consulting group.

Lions managing director and steering group member Ben Calveley said: “We are excited to have put together such a stellar list of individuals who I know will add value to this project.

“I believe a women’s Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women’s set-up.

Rugby Union – 2014 Rugby Expo – Day One – Twickenham
Former Wales and British Irish Lions wing Ieuan Evans (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women’s rugby calendar will all need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration.”

And Evans added: “Women’s rugby is experiencing unprecedented growth around the world, with participation levels continuing to increase every year.

“A women’s Lions team is a big opportunity for the women’s game, and I am looking forward to working with the steering group to assess its viability.”

The study will be supported by Royal London, whose group chief marketing officer Susie Logan said: “We are committed to levelling the playing field in sport.

“And we are delighted to be supporting this important study to understand if the creation of a British and Irish Lions team for women will be possible.

“We want to support a society that is inclusive and benefits everyone, and this partnership with the Lions is a great opportunity to grow women’s rugby.”

