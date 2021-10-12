Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

UEFA sets out bidding process for hosting Euro 2028

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 2:42 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 3:10 pm
UEFA has set out the bidding process for Euro 2028 (Nick Potts/PA)
UEFA has set out the bidding process for Euro 2028 (Nick Potts/PA)

UEFA has set out its plans for the hosting of Euro 2028 – a tournament which would clash with the first of FIFA’s biennial World Cups if those proposals are approved.

European football’s governing body said the competition in seven years’ time was set to feature 24 teams – the same as the last two European Championships – but the number of participating countries could be increased to 32, with competition regulations yet to have been fixed.

UEFA will invite single or joint bids, but only two countries will be afforded automatic qualification.

In the case of more than two host associations being chosen, automatic qualification for all associations cannot be guaranteed and would be subject to a decision to be made alongside the qualifying competition, UEFA said.

Ten venues must be provided, with at least one stadium able to hold at least 60,000 people.

Interested parties will have until March 23 next year to confirm that interest, and UEFA will announce the bidders on April 5, 2022.

The successful hosts will be appointed in September 2023, UEFA said.

Italy were crowned Euro 2020 winners
Italy earlier this year emerged triumphant at Euro 2020, which was staged in 11 cities across Europe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Under calendar plans being developed by FIFA head of global development Arsene Wenger, continental finals such as the Euros and the Copa America would be played in ‘odd’ years from 2025 onwards, with World Cups taking place in ‘even’ years. The first in the shortened cycle would be 2028.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told The Times last month that European countries could boycott a biennial World Cup.

Joint bids for Euro 2028 will need to be geographically compact, UEFA said. Ceferin said the pan-European format for Euro 2020 should not happen again, and he described the amount of travelling expected of fans as “unfair”.

England has been linked with a bid for the tournament but it is understood the Football Association’s priority at the moment is the feasibility study looking at the 2030 World Cup.

A joint bid alongside the other UK associations and Ireland for the centenary finals is being considered.

FIFA is set to confirm bidding criteria for the 2030 finals in the first half of next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]