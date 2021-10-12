Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Manchester United’s Alessia Russo named in England squad

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 3:11 pm
Alessia Russo (right) has been named in the England squad (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alessia Russo (right) has been named in the England squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United forward Alessia Russo has been included in England’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Latvia later this month.

Russo, who made her sole appearance for the Lionesses to date in March 2020, returns to the squad as part of a 24-player group selected by Sarina Wiegman.

United captain Katie Zelem and Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton are the two uncapped players in the squad.

While the fit-again Keira Walsh is back after missing last month’s 8-0 win over North Macedonia and 10-0 victory against Luxembourg, there is no place in the squad for Jordan Nobbs, who has also recovered from an injury.

England were skippered for the two games in September by Leah Williamson in the absence of the injured Steph Houghton, who remains sidelined along with the likes of Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck.

England face Northern Ireland at Wembley – their first competitive match at the stadium – on October 23 before taking on Latvia away three days later.

Wiegman said: “After a wonderful start to our World Cup qualifying campaign last month, we are incredibly excited to play our first competitive fixture at Wembley Stadium.

Sarina Wiegman's side have made a flying start to World Cup qualification
Sarina Wiegman’s side have made a flying start to World Cup qualification (John Walton/PA)

“The incredible atmosphere our supporters generated at St Mary’s Stadium for our match against North Macedonia gave our players and staff a tremendous lift, so the prospect of playing in front of thousands of fans at our national stadium later this month will be a special moment.

“Northern Ireland have made strong progress in recent years, qualifying earlier this year for the 2022 home UEFA Women’s Euros. On top of that, their recent 4-0 victory over Latvia shows the strength of their team and their determination to qualify for the World Cup.

“I can’t wait to get back together with our squad this weekend. Every player showed great ability and the collective positivity and ambition within the group was fantastic to see.

“We do still have one or two injuries to key players to contend with, but the depth in our squad is very strong. We hope to give our supporters more reasons to celebrate this month as we continue our progress towards qualification.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal