N’Golo Kante and Reece James hand Chelsea double fitness boost

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 3:30 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 3:34 pm
Chelsea’s Reece James and N’Golo Kante (Mike Egerton/Nick Potts/PA).
N’Golo Kante and Reece James are back to fitness and in contention for Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday.

France midfielder Kante took tentative steps forward last week after self-isolation for testing positive for Covid-19.

But the 30-year-old returned to full Chelsea training on Tuesday, in another fillip for the Premier League leaders.

England full-back James missed the international fixtures due to an ankle problem but has also shaken off his injury to return to action at the Blues’ Cobham training base.

“Two key players have returned to Chelsea training to provide Thomas Tuchel with a welcome boost ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford,” read a Chelsea statement.

“Midfielder N’Golo Kante has returned to full training at Cobham following his period of self-isolation, whilst Reece James was also involved after withdrawing from the England squad last week due to an ankle injury picked up in the game against Manchester City.”

World Cup winner Kante will bolster Chelsea’s ranks for the trip to take on Thomas Frank’s Bees, with the former Leicester star now in line to feature in defensive midfield.

James’ availability will add options at either right centre-back or right wing-back for boss Tuchel, although Chelsea will be left to wait on injury concerns to other players.

Christian Pulisic continues to battle ankle trouble, while Romelu Lukaku suffered with muscle soreness on Belgium duty.

