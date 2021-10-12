Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Hayes relishing ‘epic battle’ as Chelsea take on Juventus in Turin

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 5:24 pm
Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes expects a ‘tense atmosphere’ in Turin (Yui Mok/PA).
Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes expects a “tense atmosphere” when her side take on Juventus in Turin in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.

Having reached the final of the competition last season only to suffer a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona, Hayes’ side have not had a flawless start to the new campaign.

In their opening group match they had to come from two goals down before snatching an equaliser in the second minute of added time against Wolfsburg at Kingsmeadow.

“My number one goal is winning tomorrow night,” Hayes said.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to come to Turin to play Juventus. We expect a crowd, expect a tense atmosphere.”

Juventus manager Joe Montemurro is well known to Hayes, having left Arsenal to take over at the Italian side in the summer.

“This is Italy, it’s an amazing place to play football and an opponent we haven’t played in the Champions League yet, so I think intrigue and interest, but a coach that I know very well and I’m looking forward to seeing Joe tomorrow in what is always an epic battle between us both,” Hayes said.

After winning the Women’s Super League title last year, Chelsea currently sit three points behind Arsenal, having lost one of their first five matches.

Former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro
Former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro is now in charge at Juventus (Mike Egerton/PA).

But Hayes insists she and her players relish European nights.

“It’s just another great game, we’ve already had good tests so far,” she said. “I know we’ve got a dressing room that are really enjoying playing in the Champions League and we’re just looking forward to pitting ourselves against the top team in Italy.

“I certainly get the most joy from playing against teams I don’t know too much about. Obviously I know Joe and I’m looking forward to seeing him tomorrow and saying ‘Hi’ and I’m sure he’ll bring a lot of success to this football club.”

Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson is looking forward to a “special night”.

She added: “Last time we played Juventus was three or four years ago, so you don’t play them very often which makes it even more special.

“It’s exciting to see where you’re at compared to other top teams in other top leagues, so I’m excited by that.”

