Chef Tuchel cooks up a storm – Tuesday’s sporting social

Football

Thomas Tuchel is a man of many talents.

Breakfast with the boss this morning! 🥨 pic.twitter.com/DGwYBJ8KP8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 12, 2021

Jose Mourinho showed off how he keeps an eye on Roma training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)

Arsenal marked 25 years since the start of the Arsene Wenger era.

⏪ It's 25 years to the day since the Arsène Wenger era began with a 2-0 win at Blackburn ✅ 1,235 games✅ 716 wins✅ 49 undefeated✅ 7 @EmiratesFACup trophies✅ 3 @PremierLeague titles One Arsenal legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qgJ7crNtHs — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 12, 2021

Happy birthday…

Thomas Muller congratulated Jamal Musiala on his first Germany goal.

Kai Havertz was also pleased with his contribution.

Happy to secure World Cup qualification with a goal! pic.twitter.com/ZOrp7Lsb6t — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) October 12, 2021

Boxing

Mike Tyson shared his thoughts about Tyson Fury’s victory against Deontay Wilder.

Fury vs Wilder fight will go down as one of greatest. Not for skill but for action and excitement. That fight was all guts, heart & determination. Everybody won Saturday night. The fight was bigger than the hype. Both of them reached all time great status… — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 12, 2021

Wilder’s coach Malik Scott won the night with great coaching. When you are an amateur you have a coach, they nurture you, guide you and are with you every step of the way. Once you turn pro you get a trainer. A trainer is in your life as long as the checks are coming… — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 12, 2021

A coach is with you for the rest of your life. A coach feels every punch you take and give too. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 12, 2021

Cricket

Virat Kohli praised his RCB team-mates after IPL exit.

Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support. 🙏 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/VxZLc5NKAG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 12, 2021

Formula One

Mercedes turned the clock back.

WHAT. A. DAY. ❤️ #OnThisDay in 2014 we became @F1 World Champions for the first time! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Akrw1mhQhy — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 12, 2021

Tennis

Daniil Medvedev battled the elements at Indian Wells.

Crazy weather tonight. Glad to get through this match. On to the next match👍🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/uwl6ax9f5W — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) October 12, 2021

Rugby Union

Happy birthday to two former England captains.