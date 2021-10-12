Stand-in goalkeeper Connor Hampson is Altrincham’s hero in draw at Yeovil

Stand-in goalkeeper Connor Hampson was Altrincham’s hero as he made several fine saves in the 1-1 draw at Yeovil in the National League.

Defender Hampson was called into action with just 16 minutes gone after goalkeeper Tony Thompson went off injured.

Joe Quigley shot over the bar before Adi Yussuf forced a save from Thompson as Yeovil started brightly.

Altrincham’s A-Jay Leitch-Smith saw his effort deflected but there was a lengthy stoppage after 11 minutes, with Thompson replaced by Hampson who made a fine save almost straight away to deny Yussuf.

Altrincham winger Dan Mooney shot narrowly over during the six minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Yeovil broke the deadlock just before the hour when Quigley finished after Hampson spilled a free-kick.

But the visitors were level with 25 minutes remaining as Mooney’s low ball presented Leitch-Smith with a simple finish.

Hampson was the hero again as he made another fine save at a corner as the visitors held on for a point.