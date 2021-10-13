Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maro Itoje is raring to go for Saracens – Mark McCall

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 3:55 pm
Maro Itoje was ever-present for the British and Irish Lions’ three summer Tests against South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)
Saracens star Maro Itoje is “champing at the bit” ahead of returning to Gallagher Premiership action this weekend, according to director of rugby Mark McCall.

England lock Itoje is available for Sunday’s trip to Bath following a 10-week rest period having played every minute of the British and Irish Lions’ three summer Tests against South Africa.

Barring the injured Elliot Daly, the influential 26-year-old – who has been assisting team preparation in recent weeks – is the last of Sarries’ Lions contingent to be back in contention for club fixtures.

“He obviously came back into the training group at the same time as everybody else but we wanted just to give him a little bit more time than the other Lions players because of his workload on tour,” said McCall.

“But he’s champing at the bit and it’s great to have him back.

“Although he hasn’t been playing, he has taken part in training. He’s been very good with the non-playing squad, helping to prepare the team.

“He’s a good guy to have in there to organise the opposition line-out etc.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is preparing to face Bath
Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is preparing to face Bath (Ashley Western/PA)

“He’s done a phenomenal job of that over the last three or four weeks, thrown himself into it brilliantly, helped a lot of the younger players, but it is good to have him in the 23 now.”

Fellow Lions player Mako Vunipola returned to Saracens’ starting line-up for Saturday’s 37-23 victory over Newcastle, while Jamie George and captain Owen Farrell came back the previous weekend, a 13-12 loss at Leicester.

Prop Vunipola, his brother Billy Vunipola and hooker George were surprise omissions from the 45-man England training squad selected by Eddie Jones three weeks ago.

McCall has been impressed by the response of the “highly-motivated” trio but admits it is difficult to solely attribute recent form to the international snubs.

“What we’re seeing on a day-to-day basis from them isn’t anything new really,” said McCall.

“It’s what they’ve always been like – they’ve always been huge contributors to the group on and off the field.

“That’s the way they are and they all seem highly motivated at the moment.

“Whether that’s because they want to get back on the international scene or it’s just them being them, it’s hard to sometimes differentiate between the two.”

Sarries back-row Jackson Wray will be assessed ahead of the trip to Somerset after missing last weekend’s game through concussion.

