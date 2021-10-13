Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Claudio Ranieri: I’m not concerned about the Watford board’s methods

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 4:46 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 8:34 pm
Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge of Watford is against Liverpool on Saturday ((John Walton/PA)
Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge of Watford is against Liverpool on Saturday ((John Walton/PA)

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is not concerned about the trigger-happy methods of his new employers as he targets Premier League survival.

The Italian, who turns 70 next week, has replaced Xisco Munoz at Vicarage Road after the Spaniard was sacked for picking up seven points from the opening seven games of the season.

Xisco was the seventh manager at Vicarage Road to lose his job in less than five years, but Ranieri is not phased by the environment he is coming into.

“In Italy it is normal to change the manager,” he said. “There are three or four teams changing their managers. We have to do our best, I can’t think about the previous manager.

“Xisco was my player at Valencia, I hope he can find a new solution very soon. Now I have to do my best for Watford.

“It is normal in Italy and also in England, slowly, slowly it is the same, not only at Watford.”

Watford are four points above the drop zone in the early part of the season, but Ranieri, who last worked in the Premier League with Fulham in 2019, is only looking at survival.

“I feel good, fortunately I feel good, when I think about football I feel good, football is my life,” he added. “I am very happy to play in one of the best leagues in the world.

“I am an ambitious man and I hope to bring Watford to be safe at the end of the season and also to improve next season.

“We have to be safe and then slowly slowly look up. The programme is very ambitious and I am ambitious and then I hope it will be fantastic for Watford and our fans.

“Now we have to be safe. Do you remember me at Leicester? Forty points, 40 points, 40 points, 40 points we had to achieve. Then next season we will see if it can be 41. I am very happy.

“I think now 40 points, I don’t know against who I can achieve this against. There are 33 points to achieve, because we have seven. We have to achieve 33 points, I don’t know against who. I don’t know what happens in every match, I want to fight.”

Ranieri’s reign at Vicarage Road begins with a tough test against Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

The former Chelsea and Leicester boss has yet to meet all of his players because of international duty.

“I don’t want to cry, there are some players I don’t know. Tomorrow I have all of my players, and on Saturday there will be one of the best teams in the world.

“That is OK, we are ready. I am ready. My team is ready. It will be a battle, we will battle.

“I love English football but I loved it before I arrived in 2000. My style was very similar to English football. Very tough, very strong, every duel and that’s what I want from my players. I want them to play with an honest tackle and sporting but also I want to see the spirit.”

Ranieri once famously said he would buy his Leicester team a pizza if they kept a clean sheet in a match with Stoke, but he is promising to be a little more generous if they can shut Liverpool out.

“No pizza. I pay for dinner if we keep a clean sheet! Pizza is too little,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]