The red flag meme and Andy Murray returns home – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 13.

Football

The red flag meme hit Twitter.

"England don't miss Kalvin Phillips" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 13, 2021

"@ivantoney24 is just a tap-in merchant" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 13, 2021

"@DeBruyneKev isn't the best player in the league" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 13, 2021

"I don't like Heung-Min Son" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 13, 2021

'I only support teams in London without European Cups' 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 13, 2021

David Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

Kyle Walker prefers a full Wembley.

Ben Foster provided some good content.

A proud dad moment.

8 matches 24 points. Off to the World Cup we go! 27 goals for and 0 against 🤯🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/8Blny7ewov — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 12, 2021

Tennis

Andy Murray was off to get back in his wife’s good books after the wedding ring saga.

Wimbledon had a makeover.

Cricket

The Willey family vacation.

Boxing

David Haye rates Tyson Fury highly.

It’s Undisputed that Fury is the clear No.1 in the division, which means more then any belt over could. I’d consider Fury one of the greatest ever heavyweights. Both covered themselves in glory. It was one of the most entertaining battles for the heavyweight title. #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/gw7u3oDg7I — David Haye (@davidhaye) October 13, 2021

Fury provided some inspiration.

Frank Bruno prepared for a mental health presentation.

Morning early morning Mental Health presentation to 40 countries across the World never thought name of Frank Bruno would be known outside South London when I was a kid I think I need to go on some language courses & learn 2 say hello know wot I mean Harry in different languages pic.twitter.com/w2hsRYxYRH — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) October 13, 2021

Formula One

George Russell showed his support for the Three Lions.

Always a pleasure watching this group of @England players. So much talent out there. Every point counts lads… trust me! 😉 pic.twitter.com/w5ye1kYits — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) October 12, 2021

Basketball

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose used his place of work to propose.