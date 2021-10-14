Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2005: Roy Keane retires from international football

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 6:02 am
Roy Keane retired from international football on this day 16 years ago (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
Roy Keane announced his retirement from international football on this day in 2005 after the Republic of Ireland failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

Keane confirmed the news in a statement to bring to an end a rocky relationship with Irish football, having crossed words on more than one occasion with the governing body and those in charge of the side.

After being handed a debut by Jack Charlton in 1991 as a teenager, the then Nottingham Forest ace quickly established himself in the starting XI as they reached the 1994 World Cup.

Now of Manchester United, Keane played in all four games for Ireland in the United States including their memorable 1-0 success over tournament favourites Italy before they bowed out in the last 16.

It represented a major success for the country but, now a key figure, he saw little reason to celebrate the achievement of merely making it out of the group.

Having clashed with Charlton over Ireland’s style of football, ex-team-mate Mick McCarthy took over and the shackles were now off with Keane going on to score eight times under his stewardship.

The high point was qualification for the 2002 World Cup, largely down to the nation’s talisman who produced a number of notable performances to help them beat Holland to a play-off spot where they saw off Iran to book their place at the finals in Japan and South Korea.

Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy during the training camp in Saipan
Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy during the training camp in Saipan (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Keane would not feature in a second major tournament, though, after a huge row with McCarthy over their training camp in Saipan before the competition, with the Manchester United midfielder launching a volley of criticism at the Ireland boss in front of the squad after being confronted over an interview he had given with the Irish Times over the facilities.

Having left the Irish travelling party before the World Cup had got under way, it could have signalled the end of his international career but a recall occurred months after the incident.

McCarthy’s replacement, Brian Kerr, brought Keane back into the fold but the player retired after they failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup, with the last of his 67 appearances being a home defeat to France in a qualifier. He would later become Ireland’s assistant manager between 2013 and 2018.

