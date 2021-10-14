Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Anfield homecoming looming for Philippe Coutinho?

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 7:12 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 9:44 am
Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho (Nick Potts/PA)
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Liverpool are open to bringing Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield, according to the Daily Express. Citing a report from El Chiringuito TV, the paper says Barcelona are eager to offload the midfielder, who has struggled since moving to Catalonia in 2018. Both Coutinho and Liverpool are believed to be interested in a reunion.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as their top defensive recruit. Metro, via Spanish newspaper Marca, says Madrid are keen on trying to sign the 28-year-old on a free transfer when his Blues contract ends next summer and are ready to start negotiations in January. Rudiger has so far rebuffed multiple contract renewal attempts from Chelsea as he holds out for a bigger salary.

Wesley Fofana
Newcastle are reportedly interested in Leicester’s Wesley Fofana (David Davies/PA)

The Sun reports Newcastle have engaged Leicester regarding a January transfer for Wesley Fofana. Citing RMC Sport, the paper says the Magpies are expected to make the 20-year-old defender an imminent offer, if he can be convinced of the move.

Phil Foden is set to sign a mammoth new contract with Manchester City worth almost £50million. According to the Daily Mirror, the two parties are close to terms on a six-year deal worth £150,000-a-week, with the agreement likely to be confirmed in the coming days.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Adrien Rabiot has also been linked with Newcastle (Nigel French/PA)

Adrien Rabiot: The Juventus midfielder has been linked with a move to Newcastle, reports Calciomercato.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Marca says Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keen on the Monaco midfielder.

