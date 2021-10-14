Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

FPL tips: Gunners can trigger climb up the rankings

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 12:24 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 1:14 pm
Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe, l-r, help Arsenal dominate gameweek eight’s picks (Tim Goode/Nick Potts/John Walton/PA)
The return from the international break brings armchair managers’ focus back to their Fantasy Premier League sides.

Arsenal provide a number of this week’s most tempting options, while Wolves’ refreshed attack is also sure to appeal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the recommended options in each position.

Goalkeepers

Top goalkeeping picks for FPL gameweek eight
Aaron Ramsdale has excelled with Arsenal (PA graphic)

Aaron Ramsdale has been a big driving force behind – and FPL beneficiary of – Arsenal’s recent upturn in form, with three clean sheets and only one goal conceded in his four appearances to date.

That makes him the top goalkeeper in PA’s Transfer Score metric – combining form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) – with his low price tag (£4.6million) and ownership (4.9 per cent) helping him to a mark of 69 out of 100.

Southampton’s Alex McCarthy and Leeds’ Illan Meslier are the other recommendations, with the clear message that bargains can be had between the sticks.

Defence

Top defensive picks for FPL gameweek eight
Cesar Azpilicueta is the week’s highest-ranked player (PA graphic)

Chelsea enjoy the easiest ride in FDR terms over the coming weeks and captain Cesar Azpilicueta is backed to build on his impressive form, though his two assists against Southampton last time out may prove an outlier.

His transfer score of 72 is the highest of the week – just ahead of Diego Llorente who, like Meslier, benefits from Leeds’ friendly run of fixtures. The Spaniard scored against Watford before the international break on his comeback from injury.

Matty Cash, also a recent goalscorer for Aston Villa, completes the podium places at the back.

Midfield

Top midfield picks for FPL gameweek eight
Arsenal’s surge is most evident in midfield (PA graphic)

Arsenal’s resurgence also sees Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe included as two of the three midfield recommendations.

Three straight wins, with a goal apiece and two Saka assists to Smith Rowe’s one, re-established the homegrown pair among the top picks despite that run ending with a turgid draw at Brighton last time out.

Their respective transfer scores of 70 and 67 sandwich Everton’s Andros Townsend after his three goals and an assist in the last four gameweeks.

Forwards

Top attacking picks for FPL gameweek eight
While Wolves’ new-look strikeforce stand out (PA graphic)

Wolves duo Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan have boosted their side after a slow start to the season and either could be an appealing option depending on your attacking budget.

Jimenez is edged out of the top spot in our ranking by Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, who has scored four goals (and an own goal) in his last four games and six this season to share the early lead in the Golden Boot race.

They each have transfer scores of 64 with Hwang, almost £2m cheaper than his club-mate at £5.6m, on 61 after his brace against Newcastle – both assisted by Jimenez.

