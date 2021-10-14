Gavin Whyte adds to Oxford’s options for Plymouth match

Oxford will be at full strength for the visit of Sky Bet League One pacesetters Plymouth.

Gavin Whyte is back in contention, while Billy Bodin, Marcus McGuane, Herbie Kane and Jamie Hanson have also returned to training.

Kane was substituted just before the hour mark in the win at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month with a hamstring issue but he is available for selection.

Oxford sit seventh in the table, just one point outside the play-off spots.

Leaders Plymouth welcome back Luke Jephcott and Brendan Galloway from international duty.

Jephcott was away with Wales Under-21s, while Galloway made his debut for Zimbabwe against Ghana, with both players missing last weekend’s 2-1 win over Burton and the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Swindon.

Kieran Agard scored his first goal for Plymouth in the loss to the Robins, and is pushing to play some part again.

Danny Mayor could get more game time after returning from a thigh injury 12 minutes before the end against Burton and playing the opening half in midweek.