Marc McNulty sidelined until new year after undergoing hamstring surgery

Dundee United striker Marc McNulty will be sidelined until just before the new year after undergoing hamstring surgery, boss Tam Courts has revealed.

The 29-year-old Scotland international, in his second loan spell at the Terrors from Reading, was injured during the Premier Sport Cup defeat by Hibernian at Tannadice last month.

Before Saturday’s trip to Hibs in the cinch Premiership, Courts said: “After the game Marc McNulty had to undergo some minor surgery so it looks like he is going to be out for a period of time.

“But his rehabilitation will happen with Dundee United so our medical team are working on that rehab just now and hopefully we will have him back just before the new year.

“It was really disappointing because Marc was performing really well for us and I think it was only a matter of time before the goals were coming because he was performing at such a good level.

“So yes, it was disappointing but the feedback we have had from the surgeon and medical team is that it was a clean operation and he will be back fighting fit, hopefully around the new year.”