Preston midfielder Ali McCann to miss Derby game with an ankle injury

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 3:08 pm
Preston midfielder Ali McCann could return from injury later this month (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Preston midfielder Ali McCann could return from injury later this month (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Preston will be without Ali McCann when they host Derby.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury in the defeat at QPR prior to the international break. It is hoped he will return before the end of the month.

Sean Maguire and Patrick Bauer are being monitored but Preston boss Frankie McAvoy is hopeful the duo will be involved.

Matthew Olosunde (Achilles) and Ched Evans (foot) are nearing returns but both will miss out again on Saturday.

Derby defender Nathan Byrne will sit out the trip to Deepdale due to suspension.

The 29-year-old received his fifth yellow card of the campaign during the draw with Swansea and he must serve a one-match ban.

Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock have recovered from their respective knee and hamstring problems and are back in contention.

Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) remains out but the forward could be back for the trip to Coventry on October 23.

