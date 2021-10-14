Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Parker: Bournemouth will unite around David Brooks after cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 3:10 pm
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has vowed to support midfielder David Brooks, who has been diagnosed with cancer (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has vowed that his club will unite in support of midfielder David Brooks, who has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has vowed that his club will unite in support of midfielder David Brooks, who has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The 24-year-old is due to start treatment next week having pulled out of the most recent Wales squad due to illness.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Bristol City on Saturday, Parker described the news as “devastating” and added: “The main focus for all of us is putting in support mechanisms and showing the strength and support he is going to need in the months ahead.

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth – Sky Bet Championship – City Ground
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, pictured, says his club is “devastated” by David Brooks’ cancer diagnosis (Mark Kerton/PA)

“We will unite around David and I have no doubt he will be back out there with us doing what he does best and what he loves doing.”

Brooks has become one of the most popular members of the Bournemouth squad since he joined the club in an £11.5million deal from Sheffield United in 2018.

And Parker admitted that while news of his diagnosis had hit his team-mates hard, it has also given them the drive to rally round in a positive way.

“He is a loved member of the team and speaking to his team-mates I can see that,” added Parker.

“I’ve been here for 16 weeks and I’ve got to know David, but there are boys who have known him for years and there’s real hurt.

“What’s also jumping out at me is a group of people who want to support him and help him through this next stage of his life.”

