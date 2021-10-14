Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Jackson pushing for selection as Lincoln host Charlton

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 3:14 pm
Adam Jackson, right, is among the Lincoln players hoping to return from injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lincoln could be strengthened by the return of several key men for the visit of struggling Charlton.

Defender Joe Walsh played his first 45 minutes of the season against Sunderland before the international break and while he will be closely monitored, Michael Appleton was hoping to welcome back the likes of Adam Jackson, Liam Bridcutt and Conor McGrandles along with Teddy Bishop.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths pulled out of the England Under-21 squad for the recent international break with a thumb injury. Norwich loanee Archie Mair, himself on the way back from injury, and youngster Sam Long are the options to step in if required.

Striker Tom Hopper (stress fracture) is not expected to play before Christmas.

Charlton will be close to full strength save for a doubt over one unnamed player.

Manager Nigel Adkins told London News Online: “I’ve got one player who has picked up a little bit of a knock, but we’re anticipating him being fit so I don’t want to divulge his name.”

Josh Davison has been starting ahead of Jayden Stockley in attack but Adkins is open to the option of starting both players together.

Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) and Ryan Inniss (thigh) remain long-term absentees while Danish striker Ronnie Schwartz’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

