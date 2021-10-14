Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Mowatt gives West Brom a boost before Birmingham

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 3:58 pm
Alex Mowatt, right, was forced off in West Brom’s defeat to Stoke but has rejoined training (Nick Potts/PA)
West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt has returned to training ahead of Saturday’s derby clash with Birmingham.

Mowatt’s return eases concerns over the injury that forced him off in the defeat to Stoke last time out – the Baggies’ only loss in the Championship this season.

Robert Snodgrass (ankle) is also back in contention, while both defender Matt Clarke and forward Kenneth Zohore came through 45 minutes with the under-23s last week as they return from injury.

Rayhaan Tulloch and youngster Jamie Soule have also trained after recent injuries but defender Dara O’Shea is a long-term absentee with a fractured ankle.

Birmingham midfielder Gary Gardner returns from a three-match ban to give manager Lee Bowyer an additional option.

Gardner was sent off in the 3-0 loss to Peterborough and missed the subsequent games against Preston, QPR and Nottingham Forest.

Bowyer threatened wholesale changes after the 3-0 defeat to Forest before the international break, with defender Dion Sanderson in contention to come into the side.

A four-game run without a goal leaves Bowyer searching for the right combination up front, with Scott Hogan substituted in each of the last three but none of Lukas Jutkiewicz, Troy Deeney or Chuks Aneke making a strong case.

