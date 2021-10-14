Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Veljko Paunovic hopes Reading’s injury crisis is easing ahead of Barnsley game

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 4:26 pm
Andy Rinomhota could be back in the Reading squad at the weekend (Steve Parsons/PA)
Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is hoping the international break has allowed some of his players to regain fitness in time for the visit of Barnsley.

Andy Rinomhota, who has been out with an ankle injury since the beginning of September, could be back in the squad on Saturday while Alen Halilovic (soft tissue), Dejan Tetek (ankle) and Andy Yiadom (foot) are also nearing a return to fitness.

Tom McIntyre (foot), Tom Holmes (ankle) and Femi Azeez (soft tissue injury) are not due back yet.

Yakou Meite (knee), Michael Morrison, Lucas Joao and Felipe Araruna remain long-term absentees.

Barnsley will check on the fitness of Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris.

Tykes head coach Markus Schopp said in his pre-match press conference that both players are getting closer to first-team selection. However, the Austrian did not put a timescale on Obbi Oulare’s return.

Schopp also revealed he would be without Aapo Halme and Josh Benson on Saturday.

Will Hondermarck and Remy Vita will be involved, with Schopp saying the duo are “both interesting options for us”.

