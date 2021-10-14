Veljko Paunovic hopes Reading’s injury crisis is easing ahead of Barnsley game

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is hoping the international break has allowed some of his players to regain fitness in time for the visit of Barnsley.

Andy Rinomhota, who has been out with an ankle injury since the beginning of September, could be back in the squad on Saturday while Alen Halilovic (soft tissue), Dejan Tetek (ankle) and Andy Yiadom (foot) are also nearing a return to fitness.

Tom McIntyre (foot), Tom Holmes (ankle) and Femi Azeez (soft tissue injury) are not due back yet.

Yakou Meite (knee), Michael Morrison, Lucas Joao and Felipe Araruna remain long-term absentees.

Barnsley will check on the fitness of Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris.

Tykes head coach Markus Schopp said in his pre-match press conference that both players are getting closer to first-team selection. However, the Austrian did not put a timescale on Obbi Oulare’s return.

Schopp also revealed he would be without Aapo Halme and Josh Benson on Saturday.

Will Hondermarck and Remy Vita will be involved, with Schopp saying the duo are “both interesting options for us”.