Tommy Smith and Armando Dobra set to return to Colchester squad

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 4:40 pm
Armando Dobra is expected to be back in the Colchester squad (Joe Giddens/PA)
Armando Dobra is expected to be back in the Colchester squad (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tommy Smith and Armando Dobra should both return to the Colchester squad for their Sky Bet League Two game against high-flying Harrogate.

Defender Smith and midfielder Dobra missed the defeat at Tranmere as they were away on international duty with New Zealand and Albania Under-21s respectively.

Defender Miles Welch-Hayes remains unavailable due to the hamstring injury that has kept him out since the end of August.

The U’s are without a win in four league matches, including three defeats, and are just two points above the bottom two.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver expects to have both Lewis Page and Josh Falkingham available for selection.

Captain Falkingham (back) limped off shortly before half-time during the 6-1 home win against Scunthorpe, while left-back Page has not played since being withdrawn after tweaking a hamstring at Port Vale on September 18.

Experienced centre-half Rory McArdle remains sidelined for the foreseeable future having recently undergone groin surgery.

Aaron Martin has missed Town’s last two matches with a minor hip problem but the striker is closing in on a return to action.

