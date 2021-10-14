Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Davie Martindale considered bringing back Marvin Bartley to aid injury-hit Livi

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 4:44 pm
Davie Martindale, ,right, considered turning to his assistant Marvin Bartley to help cover injuries (David Martindale/PA)
Davie Martindale revealed he has considered bringing assistant manager Marvin Bartley out of retirement to help Livingston through their tough start to the season.

The Lions have won only one of their eight cinch Premiership matches so far and have been ravaged by injury problems.

Former club captain Bartley, 35, was a linchpin of the team until the end of last season but chose to step away from playing in order to focus on his coaching duties.

The Englishman planned to make himself available only in an emergency and Martindale admits he has been tempted to ask the midfielder to step back into the breach as a defender.

Several players are now returning from injury, however, easing the manager’s need to call on the veteran for now.

Martindale said: “With Marvin, yes, there has been a temptation to bring him back in. But, for me, Marvin’s a central midfielder and that’s probably an area of the park where we are doing okay. Jason Holt’s been fantastic for me in there. I have only been playing with one number six and two number eights, and Marvin for me is a number six.

“I’ve toyed with Marvin going back into centre-half on occasions. He played there for me in pre-season and he did extremely well so we have touched on it and I have spoken to Marvin about it, but Sean Kelly has now recovered from his rib injury and Tom Parkes is now training so we’ve probably got a bit more availability in the centre-half area of the park. But I have spoken to Marvin about it.”

Martindale – whose side visit St Johnstone on Saturday – feels Livingston have not been helped by the fact Brexit has made it harder to recruit players from overseas.

He said: “I hate talking about budgets but I’ve got to because you’ve got to put it in perspective. For five seasons this club has been on an upwards trajectory since the League One days. But when you’re in the Premiership it’s hard and you do hit a ceiling.

“When you’re getting outspent at every turn it’s very difficult attracting players who will make you better. We try and bring in players who we can develop and progress.

“If you look at our recruitment, it’s probably League One and Championship in Scotland and then League Two in England we predominantly sign from.

“Brexit hasn’t helped our recruitment strategy. We’d have probably been sitting with about 33 per cent of our squad coming from the foreign/European market. The French, Swiss, Belgians, Africans, I always feel you get a very good technical player from those markets but we’ve not got that market to choose from any more because of Brexit so it really narrows down the pool of players we can recruit from.

“Financially even most of League Two in England probably pay a little bit more than us so then you’re looking at non-league in England. I don’t think there are any clubs in the Scottish Premiership recruiting in the same markets as us, which puts it in perspective.”

