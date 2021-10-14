Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor McLaughlin could go straight into Fleetwood side to face Crewe

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 4:47 pm
Conor McLaughlin could make his second debut for Crewe (John Walton/PA)
Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson must decide whether to throw Conor McLaughlin straight into the fray against Crewe this weekend.

The defender, who was most recently with Sunderland, re-signed for the club he left in 2017 this week after Darnell Johnson was ruled out for the season by an Achilles injury.

Johnson was the second Fleetwood player to suffer a season-ending setback following Brad Halliday’s knee injury.

Grayson was hoping the international break would allow several players to recover from niggles. Defender James Hill, meanwhile, captained England Under-20s in their victory over the Czech Republic and scored his first goal.

Chris Long could be back in the squad for Crewe.

The forward has been hampered by injury and illness and has made just two appearances for the Railwaymen but has impressed in training and is in contention.

Scott Kashket was forced off early in the draw with Cambridge two weeks ago but is expected to be fit, while Madger Gomes could make his league debut for Crewe.

Ben Knight and Callum Ainley remain sidelined but both are making good progress and could be back in contention next month.

