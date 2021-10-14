Aaron Martin may return for Port Vale against Barrow

Port Vale defender Aaron Martin could come back into contention for the visit of Barrow.

The 32-year-old centre-half has not featured for almost a month because of a back injury but made a return for the reserves in a training ground friendly against Leicester in midweek.

David Amoo scored the only goal in that game against the Foxes but even though Vale’s four-match winning streak was ended last week against Sutton, his chances of making his first start of the season still appear slim.

Fellow forward Devante Rodney may also come back into contention as, despite serving his three-match suspension, he was left out of last Saturday’s squad, while defender Leon Legge is still recovering from a knee injury.

In-form Barrow midfielder Ollie Banks is available again after serving a one-game ban.

Banks had scored five in seven appearances before a fifth yellow card of the season resulted in a suspension and makes a welcome return after last week’s draw with Leyton Orient.

Defender Connor Brown (groin), midfielder Jamie Devitt (thigh) and forwards Luke James (foot) and Dimitri Sea (hamstring) have all returned to training this week as they make their way back from injuries.

However, midfielders Tom Beadling (knee) and Mike Jones (Achilles) and defenders Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Matt Platt (back) all remain absent.