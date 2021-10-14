Illness threatens Harry Pickering’s ever-present record for Blackburn

Blackburn left back Harry Pickering is in danger of losing his ever-present record after being struck down by illness ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry at Ewood Park.

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray also has a doubt over midfielder Tyrhys Dolan who, like Pickering, is suffering from tonsillitis and was unable to train this week.

Definitely missing will be striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who is still away on international duty with Chile, while Sam Gallagher is a doubt after limping out of the 2-1 defeat at Blackpool 12 days ago.

On the positive side, Ryan Nyambe (concussion), Bradley Johnson (hamstring) and Darragh Lenihan (thigh) will all be available after recovering from injury and Jan Paul van Hecke could make his first appearance in a matchday squad after his outing in a behind-closed-doors game with Manchester United last week.

Mark Robins’ third-placed City will be without striker Matty Godden, who has been suspended for two games after being found guilty of taking a dive in his team’s 4-1 win over Fulham last time out, and left back Ian Maatsen, who is serving a one-match ban for a fifth booking of the season.

Striker Martyn Waghorn was forced to sit out the Fulham game due to testing positive for Covid and, although his 10-day period of isolation is over, it remains to be seen whether the former Derby player is suffering any after-effects.

The absentees could open the door for Todd Kane, Tyler Walker, Fabio Tavares and Jodi Jones, who got himself on the scoresheet to help the Under-23s beat Wulfrunians in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres is expected to return from international duty with Sweden.