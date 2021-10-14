Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Illness threatens Harry Pickering’s ever-present record for Blackburn

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 5:08 pm
Blackburn left back Harry Pickering is in danger of losing his ever-present record (PA Images/Richard Sellers)
Blackburn left back Harry Pickering is in danger of losing his ever-present record (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

Blackburn left back Harry Pickering is in danger of losing his ever-present record after being struck down by illness ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry at Ewood Park.

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray also has a doubt over midfielder Tyrhys Dolan who, like Pickering, is suffering from tonsillitis and was unable to train this week.

Definitely missing will be striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who is still away on international duty with Chile, while Sam Gallagher is a doubt after limping out of the 2-1 defeat at Blackpool 12 days ago.

On the positive side, Ryan Nyambe (concussion), Bradley Johnson (hamstring) and Darragh Lenihan (thigh) will all be available after recovering from injury and Jan Paul van Hecke could make his first appearance in a matchday squad after his outing in a behind-closed-doors game with Manchester United last week.

Mark Robins’ third-placed City will be without striker Matty Godden, who has been suspended for two games after being found guilty of taking a dive in his team’s 4-1 win over Fulham last time out, and left back Ian Maatsen, who is serving a one-match ban for a fifth booking of the season.

Striker Martyn Waghorn was forced to sit out the Fulham game due to testing positive for Covid and, although his 10-day period of isolation is over, it remains to be seen whether the former Derby player is suffering any after-effects.

The absentees could open the door for Todd Kane, Tyler Walker, Fabio Tavares and Jodi Jones, who got himself on the scoresheet to help the Under-23s beat Wulfrunians in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres is expected to return from international duty with Sweden.

