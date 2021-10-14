Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Injury problems persist for Gillingham ahead of Sunderland clash

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 5:12 pm
David Tutonda will miss out for Gillingham (Nigel French/PA)
Gillingham continue to have injury problems ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Sunderland.

Having hoped to have Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol available for last weekend’s game against Wycombe, boss Steve Evans is waiting to find out whether either will be fit this time.

Left-back David Tutonda will definitely be out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the 2-0 defeat at Adams Park.

Stuart O’Keefe did return as a substitute following his recovery from a shoulder problem, but Dan Phillips (ankle) remains some way off.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans and Nathan Broadhead will both miss the clash but are making good progress in their recoveries.

Midfielder Luke O’Nien (rib) is available, but Leon Dajaku is a doubt after suffering a minor thigh strain on international duty with the Germany Under-20 side.

Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch both missed the last league match against Portsmouth and could miss out again, with McGeady having more of a chance.

Niall Huggins has been ruled out for three months with a stress fracture in his back.

