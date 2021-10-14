Burton striker Kane Hemmings fit to face Morecambe

Burton striker Kane Hemmings is fit for the visit of Morecambe.

The 30-year-old was forced off after just 21 minutes of last weekend’s defeat at Plymouth with a tight calf but has trained this week and is ready to play.

Defender Michael Mancienne and midfielder Danny Rowe, who have both not featured since the end of August, are also available for selection again.

Captain John Brayford is sidelined for up to three months with a hamstring injury but winger Danny Rowe is close to rejoining the matchday squad.

Goalkeeper Jokull Andresson and midfielder Alfie McCalmont are back with the Morecambe squad after safely returning from international duty.

Midfielder McCalmont played for Northern Ireland’s Under-21s before being called up to the senior side for two World Cup qualifiers, while Andresson played for Iceland Under-21s.

The international break has given on-loan Rangers winger Josh McPake more time to recover from a twisted ankle.

Greg Leigh (hamstring), Courtney Duffus (thigh), Jonathan Obika (hamstring) and Shayon Harrison (toe) are all sidelined.