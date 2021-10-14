Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Burton striker Kane Hemmings fit to face Morecambe

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 5:36 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 6:16 pm
Kane Hemmings has shaken off a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kane Hemmings has shaken off a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Burton striker Kane Hemmings is fit for the visit of Morecambe.

The 30-year-old was forced off after just 21 minutes of last weekend’s defeat at Plymouth with a tight calf but has trained this week and is ready to play.

Defender Michael Mancienne and midfielder Danny Rowe, who have both not featured since the end of August, are also available for selection again.

Captain John Brayford is sidelined for up to three months with a hamstring injury but winger Danny Rowe is close to rejoining the matchday squad.

Goalkeeper Jokull Andresson and midfielder Alfie McCalmont are back with the Morecambe squad after safely returning from international duty.

Midfielder McCalmont played for Northern Ireland’s Under-21s before being called up to the senior side for two World Cup qualifiers, while Andresson played for Iceland Under-21s.

The international break has given on-loan Rangers winger Josh McPake more time to recover from a twisted ankle.

Greg Leigh (hamstring), Courtney Duffus (thigh), Jonathan Obika (hamstring) and Shayon Harrison (toe) are all sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]