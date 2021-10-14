Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Josh Coley comes into contention for Exeter’s clash with Newport

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 5:46 pm
Padraig Amond cannot face his parent club (Nigel French/PA)
Padraig Amond cannot face his parent club (Nigel French/PA)

Exeter manager Matt Taylor says winger Josh Coley will come into contention for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Newport on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has endured a difficult time since arriving at St James Park from Maidenhead in the summer.

He missed the start of the season due to a groin injury but made his Grecians debut off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Walsall earlier this month and caught Taylor’s eye in scoring for the Under-23s in their 3-2 Premier League Cup defeat by West Ham behind closed doors at the club’s Rush Green Training Ground this week.

Striker Padraig Amond, who is on loan from Newport, will be unable to face his parent club.

Newport interim boss Wayne Hatswell is expected to stick with the team that held Bradford to a goalless draw in their last match.

Hatswell is still in charge, with the Exiles board thought to be targeting next week to appoint a replacement for Michael Flynn.

Hatswell led County to a 3-0 win over Scunthorpe in his first game and thought they deserved all three points against Derek Adams’ Bradford.

He was also in the hotseat for Tuesday’s 4-3 EFL Trophy defeat to Arsenal Under-21s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal