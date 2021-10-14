Josh Coley comes into contention for Exeter’s clash with Newport

Exeter manager Matt Taylor says winger Josh Coley will come into contention for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Newport on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has endured a difficult time since arriving at St James Park from Maidenhead in the summer.

He missed the start of the season due to a groin injury but made his Grecians debut off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Walsall earlier this month and caught Taylor’s eye in scoring for the Under-23s in their 3-2 Premier League Cup defeat by West Ham behind closed doors at the club’s Rush Green Training Ground this week.

Striker Padraig Amond, who is on loan from Newport, will be unable to face his parent club.

Newport interim boss Wayne Hatswell is expected to stick with the team that held Bradford to a goalless draw in their last match.

Hatswell is still in charge, with the Exiles board thought to be targeting next week to appoint a replacement for Michael Flynn.

Hatswell led County to a 3-0 win over Scunthorpe in his first game and thought they deserved all three points against Derek Adams’ Bradford.

He was also in the hotseat for Tuesday’s 4-3 EFL Trophy defeat to Arsenal Under-21s.