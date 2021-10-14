Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ibou Touray and Tyreik Wright return for Salford’s clash with Hartlepool

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 6:02 pm
Salford’s Tyreik Wright is available again after international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s (Brian Lawless/PA)
Salford will have Ibou Touray and Tyreik Wright back from international duty for the visit of Hartlepool.

Defender Touray was away with Gambia, while on-loan Aston Villa forward Wright has returned from linking up with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is likely to be back in the starting line up after suspension ruled him out of last weekend’s draw at Walsall.

Veteran frontman Ian Henderson and D’Mani Mellor are closer to a return to fitness.

Hartlepool trio Gavan Holohan, Fela Olomola and Gary Liddle are all nearing returns.

Midfielder Holohan has not played for six weeks because of a groin problem, an ankle injury has sidelined forward Fela Olomola for a month while defender Gary Liddle has missed four matches with an Achilles injury.

On-loan Stoke defender Eddy Jones returns from international duty with Wales Under-21s.

Winger Tyler Burey is expected to be back as early as next month after a hamstring injury.

