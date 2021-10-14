Ibou Touray and Tyreik Wright return for Salford’s clash with Hartlepool

Salford will have Ibou Touray and Tyreik Wright back from international duty for the visit of Hartlepool.

Defender Touray was away with Gambia, while on-loan Aston Villa forward Wright has returned from linking up with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is likely to be back in the starting line up after suspension ruled him out of last weekend’s draw at Walsall.

Veteran frontman Ian Henderson and D’Mani Mellor are closer to a return to fitness.

Hartlepool trio Gavan Holohan, Fela Olomola and Gary Liddle are all nearing returns.

Midfielder Holohan has not played for six weeks because of a groin problem, an ankle injury has sidelined forward Fela Olomola for a month while defender Gary Liddle has missed four matches with an Achilles injury.

On-loan Stoke defender Eddy Jones returns from international duty with Wales Under-21s.

Winger Tyler Burey is expected to be back as early as next month after a hamstring injury.